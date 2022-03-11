Patna, March 11: Bihar Public Service Commission has started registrations for Assistant Town Planner for both freshers and experienced candidates in Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 107 posts will be filled in the organization.

Candidates must note that April 20, 2022, is the last date to apply, and after that, no applications will be accepted. According to the official notice, candidates aged, between 21 and 37 years are fit to apply for the posts. However, there is some age relaxation for reserved category candidates. Application fees for unreserved category candidates are Rs 750, while application fees for reserved category candidates are Rs 200. OBC/PwD/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 200. The application fee for physically challenged or handicapped candidates is Rs 200 as well.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Exam Pattern

According to the official notice, the examination will carry 125 questions and will be of 100 marks. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours. The examination will be conducted for subjects like general studies, Planning, Remote sensing, and GIS specialization in urban and regional studies. Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy For 11 Group B Posts; Check Details Here

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

According to the official notice, candidates must have, "Bachelor of Planning Post Graduate Diploma Course in Remote Sensing and GIS (Specialization in Urban and Regional Studies)Master in Planning/ Master in Town Planning/ Master in Regional Planning/Master in Urban Planning/ Master in City Planning/Master in Country Planning or equivalent qualification from a recognized University. Government Jobs in Telangana: CM K Chandrashekar Rao Announces Recruitment to Fill 91,142 Vacant Posts

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for BPSC Town Planning Supervisor:

Step 1. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2. Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3. Fill in the application form.

Step 4. Upload the required details along with scanned photographs.

Step 5. Pay the application fees and click on the "submit" button to proceed.

Step 6. Then take a printout of the form for future needs.

