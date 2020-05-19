Health Ministry's Guidelines to Contain Spread of Coronavirus at Workplaces: List of Preventive Measures Suggested For Employees Reporting to Office

A government office (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 19: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for workplaces in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. As per the guidelines, if an employee is suffering from flu-like illness, he/she should be allowed to work from home. There is no need to close the entire office building/halt work in other areas of the office if one or two COVID-19 cases are reported, said the guidelines.

As per the guidelines, any employee suffering from a flu-like illness should not visit the office and inform the authorities. "Any staff requesting home quarantine based on the containment zone activities in their residential areas should be permitted to work from home," read the guidelines. If an employee shows COVID-19 symptoms, the Health Ministry said, he/she should be isolated in a room or area at the workplace.

"Provide a mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor. Report to concerned central/state health authorities. Helpline 1075 will be immediately informed," read the guidelines. "The high risk exposure contacts shall be quarantined for 14 days. The low risk exposure contacts shall continue to work and closely monitor their health for next 14 days," it added.

Health Ministry's Guidelines to Contain Spread of Coronavirus at Workplaces:

The Health Ministry said if there are one or two cases reported, the disinfection procedure will be limited to places/areas visited by the patient in the past 48 hours. "There is no need to close the entire office building/halt work in other areas of the office and work can be resumed after disinfection," it said. "However, if there is a larger outbreak, the entire building will have to be closed for 48 hours after thorough disinfection," it added.