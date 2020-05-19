Coronavirus Cases in India Surpass One Lakh, Death Toll Jumps to 3,163, Over 2000 People Recover in Past 24 Hours

New Delhi, May 19: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has crossed one lakh after 4,970 fresh cases were reported during the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. India has so far reported 1,01,139 coronavirus cases, up from Monday's 96,169. The death toll due to coronavirus has jumped to 3,163 after 134 more fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, of the total, 58,802 are active cases while at least 39,173 people have been cured of the disease. The number of recoveries increased by 2,342 in the past 24 hours. In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases climbed to 35,058, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 11,760 and Gujarat 11,745 cases so far. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1249, followed by 694 in Gujarat. India Has About 7.1 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Per Lakh Population: Health Ministry.
National capital's total tally has crossed the 10,000-mark and stood at 10,054, according to the Health Ministry data. States which have reported more than 4000 cases are Rajasthan (5,507), Madhya Pradesh (5,236) and Uttar Pradesh (4,605).
State-Wise Numbers of Coronavirus Cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2474
|1552
|50
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|107
|41
|2
|5
|Bihar
|1391
|494
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|196
|54
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|93
|59
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|10054
|4485
|168
|10
|Goa
|38
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|11745
|4804
|694
|12
|Haryana
|928
|598
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|90
|44
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1289
|609
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|223
|113
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1246
|530
|37
|17
|Kerala
|630
|497
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|41
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5236
|2435
|252
|20
|Maharashtra
|35058
|8437
|1249
|21
|Manipur
|7
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|876
|220
|4
|25
|Puducherry
|18
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1980
|1547
|37
|27
|Rajasthan
|5507
|3218
|138
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|11760
|4406
|81
|29
|Telangana
|1597
|1000
|35
|30
|Tripura
|167
|85
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|93
|52
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|4605
|2783
|118
|33
|West Bengal
|2825
|1006
|244
|Cases being reassigned to states
|814
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|101139#
|39174
|3163
Yesterday, the government said India's COVID-19 ratio is the lowest in the world. In a statement, the government said: "in terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population vis a vis approx 60 cases per lakh population for the world as a whole." Spain has reported 494 cases per lakh population, which is the highest, followed by the US, which has 431 cases per lakh population.
"India currently has 56,316 cases under active cases. So far, a total of 36,824 people have been cured of Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,715 patients are reported cured. We have presently a recovery rate of 38.29 percent," the Health Ministry said on Monday.