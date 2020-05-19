Coronavirus Cases in India Surpass One Lakh, Death Toll Jumps to 3,163, Over 2000 People Recover in Past 24 Hours

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 19: The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India has crossed one lakh after 4,970 fresh cases were reported during the past 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. India has so far reported 1,01,139 coronavirus cases, up from Monday's 96,169. The death toll due to coronavirus has jumped to 3,163 after 134 more fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, of the total, 58,802 are active cases while at least 39,173 people have been cured of the disease. The number of recoveries increased by 2,342 in the past 24 hours. In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases climbed to 35,058, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 11,760 and Gujarat 11,745 cases so far. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1249, followed by 694 in Gujarat. India Has About 7.1 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Per Lakh Population: Health Ministry.

National capital's total tally has crossed the 10,000-mark and stood at 10,054, according to the Health Ministry data. States which have reported more than 4000 cases are Rajasthan (5,507), Madhya Pradesh (5,236) and Uttar Pradesh (4,605).

State-Wise Numbers of Coronavirus Cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2474 1552 50 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 107 41 2 5 Bihar 1391 494 9 6 Chandigarh 196 54 3 7 Chhattisgarh 93 59 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 10054 4485 168 10 Goa 38 7 0 11 Gujarat 11745 4804 694 12 Haryana 928 598 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 90 44 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1289 609 15 15 Jharkhand 223 113 3 16 Karnataka 1246 530 37 17 Kerala 630 497 4 18 Ladakh 43 41 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 5236 2435 252 20 Maharashtra 35058 8437 1249 21 Manipur 7 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 11 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 876 220 4 25 Puducherry 18 9 1 26 Punjab 1980 1547 37 27 Rajasthan 5507 3218 138 28 Tamil Nadu 11760 4406 81 29 Telangana 1597 1000 35 30 Tripura 167 85 0 31 Uttarakhand 93 52 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 4605 2783 118 33 West Bengal 2825 1006 244 Cases being reassigned to states 814 Total number of confirmed cases in India 101139# 39174 3163

Yesterday, the government said India's COVID-19 ratio is the lowest in the world. In a statement, the government said: "in terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population vis a vis approx 60 cases per lakh population for the world as a whole." Spain has reported 494 cases per lakh population, which is the highest, followed by the US, which has 431 cases per lakh population.

"India currently has 56,316 cases under active cases. So far, a total of 36,824 people have been cured of Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,715 patients are reported cured. We have presently a recovery rate of 38.29 percent," the Health Ministry said on Monday.