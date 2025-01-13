Mumbai, January 13: The deadline for activating the Universal Account Number (UAN) and linking it with Aadhaar and your bank account has been extended by the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to January 15, 2025. This step is crucial to access benefits under the EPFO's Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme. Initially set for November 30, 2024, the deadline was first extended to December 15, 2024, before receiving an additional one-month extension.

"Please see the circulars cited. In this connection, the competent authority has granted an extension of timeline from 15.12.2024 to 15.01.2025 for UAN activation and Aadhaar seeding in bank account of all the employees," EPFO said in a circular released on December 20, 2024. How To Activate UAN? What is the Last Date for Employees Availing Benefits Under ELI Scheme? Check Details As EPFO Extends Deadline.

How to Activate EPF UAN?

To activate your UAN, follow these steps:

Visit the official EPF website: www.epfindia.gov.in.

Click on 'Our Services' and select 'For Employees.'

Choose 'Member UAN/Online Services.'

Click on 'Activate your UAN' under 'Important Links' on the right-hand side.

Enter your details, such as UAN, Name, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, and captcha, and click on 'Get Authorization Pin.' An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Select 'I Agree' and enter the OTP.

Click on 'Validate OTP and Activate UAN' to complete the process. Aadhaar-UAN Linking: How to Link Aadhaar Number With PF Account Via UMANG App, EPFO Portal and Offline.

Why Should You Activate UAN?

Activating your Universal Account Number (UAN) is crucial because it allows you to manage your provident fund (PF) accounts efficiently, track your contributions, and access various EPFO services. UAN activation ensures that you can easily transfer your PF balance when changing jobs, view your passbook, and receive timely updates. It also makes it mandatory to link your bank account with your Aadhaar, enabling you to avail of benefits under schemes like the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme. Activating UAN simplifies your financial management and ensures you don't miss out on any benefits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).