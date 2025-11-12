New Delhi, November 12: If you are a member of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and wondering how much you’ve saved in your EPF account, then we have got you covered. Now, checking your provident fund balance or tracking the status of your claim is straightforward. An EPFO member can check their EPG balance and even track the status of their application using several methods, such as the EPFO portal, the Umang app, or by SMS.

Checking your EPF balance is one of the most practical ways to stay on top of your finances. Keeping a check on your PF account helps you to make sure that your employer is depositing money regularly and also gives you a clear picture of your retirement savings. So, whether you're planning to buy a home, facing a financial crisis, or just want to stay updated, knowing your EPF balance can help you make better financial decisions. Scroll below to know how to check your PF balance and track claim status. India Post Payments Bank Partners With EPFO To Provide Doorstep Digital Life Certificate Service for Pensioners, Know How Postal Workers Will Verify Beneficiaries.

How To Check EPF Balance at Home

Check EPF Balance on EPFO Website, Umang App and by SMS

An EPFO member can check their EPF balance via the EPFO website, the Umang app and also by SMS. To check the PF balance on the website, visit the EPFO portal at epfindia.gov.in, then select the "Services" section and choose the "For Employees" option. Post this, click on the "Member Passbook" option. You will be redirected to passbook.epfindia.gov.in. Now, log in using your UAN, password, and captcha code. You can check your balance by viewing or downloading your EPF passbook.

To check your PF balance via the Umang app, install the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and sign up with your mobile number and verify using the OTP. Now select the "EPFO" option and go to the "Employee Centric Services". Now click on "View Passbook". Later, enter your UAN to check your EPF balance and view account details.

EPFO members can also check their PF balance and latest provident fund contribution with EPFO by simply sending a text message to the mobile number: 77382 99899. It must be noted that the SMS can be sent from the mobile number registered with UAN. The required text of the message is "EPFOHO UAN" and has to be sent to 77382 99899. In the end, you'll receive a message with your PF balance and last deposit details. Is 25% of Your PF Balance Permanently Locked Until Retirement Under EPFO New Rules? PIB Fact-Checks Misleading Claim by TMC MP Saket Gokhale.

How To Check Claim Status

To track the claim status of your application, visit the official EPFO India website and go to the "Services" section. Post this, select "For Employees" and under the "Services" section, click on "Know Your Claim Status". A new window will open. Enter your UAN, password, and captcha and click on submit. Once logged in, you will be able to view your claim status on the dashboard. EPFO members can also track claim status using the Umang app. To do that, download the Umang app and log in by using your registered mobile number.

Post this, search for EPFO and go to the "Employee Centric Services" section. Next, go to the "Track Claim" option from the list. Enter your Universal Account Number and click "Get OTP", and submit the same. Once logged in, you will be able to access all the details and even the status of your claim. Timely checking of your EPF balance helps you to stay informed about your savings and ensures your employer is depositing the right amount. It also prepares you for future needs such as retirement or emergencies.

