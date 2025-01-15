New Delhi, January 15: Today is the final day to activate your Universal Activation Number (UAN) and link it with Aadhaar to benefit from the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme. The deadline, initially set for November 30, 2024, by the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), was extended multiple times, with the last extension granted until today, January 15, 2025.

Employees are urged to complete the process promptly to enjoy the advantages of the ELI scheme, aimed at boosting job creation and providing employment benefits. EPFO UAN Activation for ELI Scheme, Aadhaar-Bank Account Linking Deadline Ends on January 15; Know How To Activate Your UAN.

Why UAN Activation Matters

UAN is a vital 12-digit identifier for managing Provident Fund (PF) accounts. It centralises access to funds, simplifying financial transactions for employees. To avail of the ELI scheme, UAN activation is mandatory. The scheme, introduced in Budget 2024, incentivises job creation and formal employment. To access these benefits, employees must also link their Aadhaar to their bank accounts. EPFO ATM Card, Mobile App: From EPFO 3.0 Launch Date to Withdrawal Limits, Here’s All You Need To Know.

Steps To Activate UAN

Visit the official EPFO website (www.epfindia.gov.in).

Go to the ‘For Employees’ section and click on ‘Member UAN/Online Services.’

Select ‘Activate your UAN.’

Enter the required details: UAN, name, date of birth, and mobile number.

Complete the CAPTCHA and activate the UAN with the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Understanding the ELI Scheme

The ELI scheme provides incentives like wage support for first-time employees, job creation in manufacturing, and reimbursements for employers hiring additional workers.

Don’t wait—complete your UAN activation by today’s deadline to secure your employment benefits!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2025 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).