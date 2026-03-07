Did BSNL Launch 5G Network With New SIM Cards Across India? Old Video Going Viral Again With Misleading Claims

Mumbai, march 7: A video is currently circulating on Instagram and other social media platforms claiming that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has quietly launched new 5G-ready SIM cards with active services across India. The video purportedly shows a group of BSNL employees launching the new SIM cards in a modest setting. While the post has garnered significant engagement from users praising the state-run company's "service over spectacle" approach, the claims regarding a full-scale nationwide 5G network launch are misleading and require important technical context.

The viral caption suggests that "sometimes, the biggest upgrades arrive without the loudest announcements," implying that BSNL’s 5G network is now live and accessible to the general public via these new SIM cards. However, while the video captures a real moment of employee activity related to hardware distribution, it is an older clip being recirculated with inaccurate context. While BSNL has indeed introduced 5G-ready SIM cards, the network and actual 5G services have yet to officially start for the general public across India. Petrol Price Reaching INR 500 per Litre Is Fake News.

While the video suggests a secret or "soft" 5G network launch, the reality is a phased technological transition. BSNL has indeed officially introduced 5G-ready SIM cards, marketed under the name Quantum 5G (or Q-5G). These cards are being distributed as part of BSNL’s ongoing nationwide 4G rollout. While the physical SIM cards are technically capable of supporting 5G architecture, possessing the SIM does not mean 5G services are active in all regions yet.

The "Quantum 5G" branding refers to the SIM's enhanced encryption and compatibility with future 5G standards. However, the BSNL 5G network itself is currently in a controlled testing phase. While successful 5G-enabled video calls have been demonstrated by Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia using BSNL's indigenous stack, the commercial network is not yet live for the average user across the country. Did Embassy of India in Muscat Issue Evacuation Advisory for Indians in Oman? Here’s a Fact Check of the Viral Message.

The current priority for BSNL remains the completion of its 4G network using home-grown technology developed by the C-DoT and TCS consortium. This infrastructure is designed to be "5G-ready," meaning it can be upgraded to 5G via software updates once the 4G saturation is complete.

