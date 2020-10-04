Leh, October 4: India and China will hold the seventh round of commander level talks on October 12, reported news agency ANI quoting Indian Army sources. The talks will be held in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff between the armies of the two counties. Till now, six rounds of Corps Commander-level talks were held between India and China.

Notably, Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps commander Lt Gen Harinder will take part in the Indo-Sino talks for the last time. From October 14, Lt Gen PGK Menon will take over as the new commander of the corps, which is tasked to look after India’s Northern border with Pakistan and China. Lt Gen Harinder Singh will be Indian Military Academy’s (IMA’s) new commandant.

In the last meeting on September 21, China insisted that India vacate strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong lake first ahead of disengagement talks. During Corps Commander-level talks, China told India that they would not discuss disengagement in eastern Ladakh, where the build-up by both sides has triggered a war-like situation over the last four months, till the time India vacates strategic positions.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5. Over 100 Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the violence. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in North Sikkim on May 9. Notably, India has captured advantageous positions in the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake. Recently, reports also surfaced that the Indian Army had occupied six new heights on the China border.

