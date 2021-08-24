Reliance Group: Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani is an Indian businessman and entrepreneur who was born on 4 June 1959, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Anil is the son of An Indian Business Tycoon ‘Dhirubhai Ambani,’ and ‘Kokilaben Ambani.’ He has a brother named ‘Mukesh Ambani,’ who is a chairman and founder at Reliance Industries Limited, and two sisters named ‘Nina Kothari’ (Industrialist), and ‘Deepti Salgonkar.’

Recognising Social Responsibility

Anil Ambani works for the transformation of Indian society. India is a nation of a billion dreams, a billion aspirations, and above all great opportunities. To turn these dreams into reality, especially for the vulnerable sections of society, Reliance Foundation has taken the path of inclusive development to address their basic needs. Reliance spends Rs 1,140 crores under CSR initiatives.

Lanco: L. Madhusudhan Rao

Lagadapati Madhusudhan Rao is an Indian businessman and the Executive Chairman of Lanco Infratech. Born in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh in 1966, Madhusudhan Rao completed a BE from V.R Siddhartha Engineering College, Vijayawada, and an ME in design engineering from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. He went on to earn another MS degree in industrial engineering from Wayne State University, Detroit, USA.

Contributing in Social Welfare

Lanco Infratech Limited, a member of the UN Global Compact, is well recognized for its good corporate governance and CSR initiatives. Its CSR initiatives are led by the Lanco Foundation, the CSR arm of the Lanco Infratech, established in 2000 under the Indian Trust Act. The Foundation has been spearheading welfare and development activities in the fields of: Education, Health, Safe Drinking Water, Empowerment of the Physically Challenged, and Neighbourhood Community Development across 13 locations in 11 states of India.

Binani Group: Braj Bhushan Binani

Braj Bhushandas Binani was born in a family with a heritage of entrepreneurs. With his visionary leadership and incredible business acumen, he took his family business to new heights of success contributing significantly in the Indian economy.

The Binani’s made a humble beginning in the metals business in 1872, when Seth Pragdas Binani, a trader in metal utensils started an enterprise with his son Seth Mathuradas to import and export metals. This enterprise grew stronger and bigger and Seth Govardhandas Binani took a bold step to move from trading to manufacturing.

Continuing the legacy, the visionary leadership, and business acumen; Braj Binani, the son of Ghanshyam Binani put the Binani business on a fast track. With Braj Binani as its Chairman, the company truly began to aggressively explore new horizons and grow very rapidly.

The Braj Binani Group is still driven by the same ambition to succeed and the need for continual improvement that transformed Binani’s metal trading house into one of India’s top-notch business conglomerates.

Serving Society

The Braj Binani Group has a strategic approach to improving the quality of life of the people living in the society around us and forms a part of its core business activities. The company had launched several initiatives to support various social development activities as a part of the group’s commitment toward inclusive growth. Ghanshyam Binani Foundation & Padma Binani Foundation, a not-for-profit, charitable organization that has touched innumerable lives and created a difference in society. The focus areas of the foundation are education, health, and livelihood. Padma Binani Foundation is a government-recognized non-governmental organization located in India that addresses issues such as Children's welfare and education in a nut-shell.

The above-mentioned business leaders have served the Indian economy and society well. It was their business leadership and philanthropy that played a key role in giving us the INCREDIBLE INDIA.