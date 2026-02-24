Mumbai, February 24: Stocks of several companies, such as Bharti Airtel, Waaree Energies and more, will be in focus during Tuesday's trading session. Investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks today, February 24, as soon as the stock market opens for business. As they prepare to buy and sell shares, scroll below to know the names of stocks that are expected to be in the spotlight today during Tuesday's trading session.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Lupin, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Waaree Energies, Signpost India Ltd, and Chalet Hotels Limited will be in focus today, February 24, during today's trading session. Of the stocks mentioned above, shares of Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: BPCL) and Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) all ended the last trading session of Monday, February 22, in green. Stock Market Holidays March 2026: Full List and Holiday Dates.

Notably, shares of Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (NSE: BPCL) and Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) all closed on a positive note after rising by INR 27.60, INR 7.20, and INR 19.60. Similarly, stocks of Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER), Signpost India Limited (NSE: SIGNPOST) and Chalet Hotels Limited (NSE: CHALET) all saw mixed results.

At the closing bell on Monday, February 22, shares of Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER), Signpost India Limited (NSE: SIGNPOST) closed in green after rising by INR 17.30 and INR 0.09 each, respectively. However, stocks of Chalet Hotels Limited (NSE: CHALET) ended Monday's trading session on a negative note. Shares of Chalet Hotels Limited (NSE: CHALET) declined by INR 4.10 during Monday's trading session.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

