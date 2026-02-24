Mumbai, February 24: The silver rate in India witnessed a massive surge on Tuesday, February 24 jumping by INR 25,000 per kilogram to reclaim the crucial INR 3,00,000 level. This sharp 9% single-day rally marks a significant recovery for the industrial metal, which had been underperforming relative to gold’s recent climb. Scroll below to check silver prices in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara.

The recovery comes as a relief to investors after silver hit a multi-month low of INR 2.55 lakh just a week ago. Silver rates across major Indian cities have aligned at the INR 3 lakh mark today, following the aggressive upward movement in the bullion markets. While southern cities often carry a slight premium due to higher local demand and transportation costs, today's rally has standardised prices across most metropolitan hubs. Gold Rate Today, February 24, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

City-Wise Silver Rates As of February 24

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 3,00,100 Mumbai INR 3,00,100 Chennai INR 3,00,100 Hyderabad INR 3,00,100 Bengaluru INR 3,00,100 Ahmedabad INR 3,00,100 Kolkata INR 3,00,100 Pune INR 3,00,100 Kerala INR 3,00,100 Vadodara INR 3,00,100

Silver Rate Today: Market Drivers

The primary catalyst for today’s "catch-up rally" is the spillover from gold’s bullish momentum and a sudden spike in safe-haven demand. Analysts attribute the volatility to renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and fresh uncertainty regarding global trade tariffs. Silver Rate Today, February 23, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures tracked the international spot prices, which surged toward the USD 85–USD90 per ounce zone. Industrial demand, particularly from the electronics and renewable energy sectors, also provided a firm floor for prices during this corrective phase.

