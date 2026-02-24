Mumbai, February 24: The gold rate in India witnessed a sharp upward rally on Tuesday, February 24, with 24-carat gold hitting a new high for the month. Retail prices for 24K gold rose to INR 16,150 per gram in major hubs like Delhi, marking a significant jump of approximately INR 207 from the previous day. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

This surge reflects strong bullish momentum in the domestic bullion market, fueled by volatile global trade signals and a rush toward safe-haven assets. Gold prices vary across Indian cities due to differing local taxes, octroi, and jewelry association guidelines. Chennai remains one of the most expensive markets today, while cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru show competitive alignment. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End Higher As PSU Banks, Healthcare Stocks Lead Gains.

City-Wise Rates of Gold in India As of February 24

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,48,060 INR 1,61,510 Mumbai INR 1,47,910 INR 1,61,360 Chennai INR 1,46,790 INR 1,59,320 Ahmedabad INR 1,47,960 INR 1,61,410 Kolkata INR 1,47,910 INR 1,61,360 Bengaluru INR 1,47,910 INR 1,61,360 Hyderabad INR 1,47,910 INR 1,61,360 Jaipur INR 1,48,060 INR 1,61,510 Pune INR 1,47,910 INR 1,61,360 Noida INR 1,48,060 INR 1,61,510 Gurugram INR 1,48,060 INR 1,61,510 Ghaziabad INR 1,48,060 INR 1,61,510 Lucknow INR 1,48,060 INR 1,61,510 Bhopal INR 1,48,060 INR 1,61,510 Jodhpur INR 1,48,060 INR 1,61,510 Srinagar INR 1,48,060 INR 1,61,510

Market Drivers: Why Gold Rate Is Rising

The primary catalyst for today’s spike is the renewed uncertainty regarding US trade policies. Following a landmark US Supreme Court ruling against global tariffs, the subsequent approval of a 10% global tariff by the US administration has triggered a "risk-off" sentiment in financial markets. Investors are increasingly diversifying into gold to hedge against potential currency devaluations and trade wars.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April delivery have consistently traded above the INR 1.61 lakh per 10 grams mark. A slightly weaker Indian Rupee against the US Dollar has further added to the landed cost of gold in India, as the country remains one of the world's largest importers of the metal. Gold Rate Today, February 23, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Consumer Impact and Demand

Despite the record-high prices, retail demand in India remains resilient, particularly in the investment segment. While the high cost has caused some hesitation in the bridal jewelry market, digital gold and Gold ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) have seen a massive surge in volume.

Analysts suggest that the current five-day rally, which has added over INR 700 per gram to the price since the recent mid-February low, indicates a strong trend reversal. Buyers are advised to keep a close watch on international spot prices and the US Federal Reserve's commentary later this week for further direction.

