Jale Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly House. Geographically, it is situated in the district of Darbhanga. It composes of several important regions such as Asthua, Bhawanipur, Rajo, Manikauli, Nista, Rampura, Shakarpur, Doghra, Tariyani, Reodha, Bharwara, etc. BJP's Jibesh Kumar won the seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

This time, the elections in Bihar were held in 3 phases, as against the usual 5 phases. The 1st phase of Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 took place on October 28 (for 71 seats), and the 2nd phase elections was on November 3 (for 94 seats). The final phase of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls took place on November 7, i.e. Saturday. The EC also declared the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 results on November 10, Tuesday.

Jibesh Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the incumbent MLA from Jale constituency. In 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Jibesh defeated Rishi Mishra of the Janata Dal (United) by a victory margin of nearly 5,000 votes. In 2010 Bihar State Elections, it was Vijay Kumar Mishra of the BJP, who defeated an RJD from the Jale constituency.

In 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, the battle was between Jibesh Kumar Mishra of the BJP and Maskoor Usmani of the Congress.

2020 jale Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes Bimlesh Kumar Thakur IND 975 Jibesh Kumar (Current MLA) BJP 87376 Saiyad Md. Mahtab Alam IND 858 Mohammad Arshad Siddiqui IND 698 Maskoor Ahmad Usmani INC 65580 Mohammad Mahbub Alam SOCIAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY OF INDIA 640 Priya Ranjan Thakur Samata Party 460 Rangnath Thakur IND 3086 Satish Kumar Rashtriya Jan Vikas Party 306 Aman Kumar Jha Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) 1949 Mahesh Kumar Jha IND 1819 Najir Ahmad Ansari NCP 1801

