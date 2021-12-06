Lucknow, December 6: Prime minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. After the inauguration, PM Modi will take a tour of the Ganga river in a boat and perform the "Ganga aarti". According to reports, apart from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, CMs of the Other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – rules states will also take part in the ceremony. On the day of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, all boats will be decorated with colourful lights. Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project in Varanasi Nearing Completion, Says Its Architect Bimal Patel.

The construction work of the Dham is being completed in two phases. Notably, the work of the first phase is in the final stage. It includes construction of Mandir Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditorium, hall and devotee facilitation centres. A public facility, a spiritual house, Godoulia gate, 'Bhogshala', shelter for priests and sewadars, spiritual book palace will also be part of the first phase. Varanasi Decked Up Ahead of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor's Inauguration by PM Modi on Dec 13.

Know All About The Corridor:

The corridor is being built in an area of 5,000 hectares. It will also connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) with the Ganga river. Reportedly, hundreds of small temples have been made part of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. In the corridor, the statue of Mother India will also be seen between the Lord's court and the sacred Ganga.

Images Of The Corridor:

Some of the pics from Kashi Vishwanath corridor project of @narendramodi Govt - who in his right sense can object to this redevelopment! pic.twitter.com/MH0TFNOjpo — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) December 5, 2021

Kashi Vishwanath 🙏 A corridor of faith & spirituality 🙏🙏 Thank you @narendramodi ji, @myogiadityanath ji for bringing back the glory of one of the most ancient living cities on Earth and the epicentre of Hindu religion… pic.twitter.com/OS4OTCupWU — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 3, 2021

The idol of Kartikeya and Adi Shankaracharya will be installed in the grand courtyard of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The statue of Queen Ahilyabai, who renovated the Kashi Vishwanath temple in 1669, will also be installed here. Bimal Patel, the architect of the project, had said that no tampering was done with the original structure of the temple. The foundation stone of the corridor was laid by PM Modi in March 2019. The corridor has decongested the temple complex.

The state administration has appealed to all the people to light lamps in their homes on the lines of Diwali celebrations on the day of the inauguration. "On December 13, there will be a festive atmosphere in the state. Diyas will be lit in every house, every temple, streets and BJP offices in the state. We are going to celebrate a grand festival," BJP Kashi regional President Mahesh Chandra Srivastava told news agency IANS. Notably, during the demolition of buildings around the temple, at least 40 very ancient temples were recovered.

