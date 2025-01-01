Kolkata, January 1: The Kolkata FF lottery is one of the popular forms of lottery games played in West Bengal's capital city. Consisting of eight rounds or bazis, the Kolkata Fatafat lottery game requires players to be present in Kolkata to take part in the lottery. A Satta Matka-style lottery, the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result of today, January 1, 2025, will be announced on portals such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. It must be noted that the Kolkata Fatafat Result and winning numbers are published once each round or bazi is completed.

A speculative lottery game, the Kolkata FF lottery is played on all seven days of the week. The eight rounds of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery are called "bazis". The results and winning numbers of Kolkata FF Result are announced every 90 minutes. The fast-paced lottery game offers lottery enthusiasts an opportunity to win more prizes by making a minimum investment. Participants who purchased Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery tickets can scroll down below to know today's winning numbers and check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 1, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 31, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 1, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 355 3

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery? Where To Check Kolkata FF Result?

The speculative Kolkata Fatafat lottery game requires players to choose numbers and place bets to win varying prizes. The Kolkata FF lottery game consists of eight rounds or bazis, which are played throughout the day. The results of the first round, or "bazi", are out by around 10 AM and are followed by the remaining rounds, whose results are declared every one and a half hours. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Lottery players can check the Kolkata FF Lottery Chart above or visit the websites mentioned above to check the Kolkata Fatafat Result. While lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, there is a ban on gambling and betting; however, several platforms promote them under the guise of gaming.

