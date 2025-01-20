Kolkata, January 20: The Kolkata Fatafat Result of today, January 20, 2025, will be revealed after the completion of all lottery rounds. Also known as Kolkata FF, this popular lottery game is primarily played in Kolkata and requires participants to be present in the city. The Kolkata Fatafat Result for each round, called "bazi", is announced every 90 minutes. Participants can view the winning numbers and the detailed Kolkata FF Result Chart online at kolkataff.com or kolkataff.in. The comprehensive Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of January 20 is also provided below for your reference.

Kolkata FF, a lottery game inspired by the Satta Matka format, is played daily throughout the week. This popular speculative game in Kolkata features eight rounds with results announced at scheduled intervals. The first round result is declared at 10:03 AM, followed by the 2nd bazi at 11:33 AM, the 3rd at 1:03 PM, the 4th at 2:33 PM, the 5th at 4:03 PM, the 6th at 5:33 PM, the 7th at 7:03 PM, and the 8th and final bazi at 8:33 PM. It remains a favoured lottery format among players in Kolkata. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for January 20, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM - - - - - - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

What Is Kokata Fatafat Lottery?

Players of the Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the winning numbers for today's game on the official websites mentioned above. Enthusiasts may also refer to the Kolkata Fatafat Lottery Chart for January 20, 2025, displayed above. The rules of this Satta Matka-style game are straightforward, requiring participants to select numbers and place bets to compete for different prize levels. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Lotteries are legally permitted in 13 states across India, though betting and gambling remain prohibited and are often promoted under the pretence of gaming.

