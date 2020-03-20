Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check Sikkim, West Bengal, Nagaland and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of March 20, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in

Representational Image | Lottery (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New Delhi, March 20: Sikkim Lottery result, West Bengal lottery result, Nagaland lottery results will be out on Friday online on the Lottery Sambad website. Along with these three states, results for Kerala lottery will be announced. People who have brought tickets can check lottery results of March 20 at lotterysambadresult.in. Results are declared three times a day at 11.55 am, 4 pm, and 8 pm for Sikkim, West Bengal and Nagaland respectively.

On March 20, the Sikkim state lottery result was announced at 11:55 am. The lottery result for West Bengal state lottery and Nagaland state lottery sambad result will be out at 4 pm and 8 pm, respectively. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The Sikkim Lottery for Friday is named as 'Dear Treasure Morning' and the lucky winners will Rs 1 crore prize. In West Bengal, the Friday lottery is named as 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay'. The lottery for Nagaland is called as 'Dear Vulture Evening' and the winners get their share from Rs 1 crore. The online lottery results 2020 of Kerala lottery will be announced at keralalotteriesresults.in.