Thiruvananthapuram, February 03: The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-505 weekly lottery of today, February 03, in a short while. The live proceedings are being held at Gorky Bhavan in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, where winners are selected via a transparent manual machine to ensure total fairness. As a staple of the state's gaming culture, the Sthree Sakthi SS-505 lottery draw sees massive participation across all fourteen districts, offering a wide range of lower-tier rewards alongside the top prize. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Sthree Sakthi SS-505 weekly lottery.

Lottery enthusiasts taking part in Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-505 weekly lottery draw can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results of today's lucky draw. Participants must remember that Kerala lottery results and the winning numbers of Sthree Sakthi SS-505 weekly lottery will be declared once the draw is completed. Wondering where and how to check Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-505 weekly lottery results? Shillong Teer Result Today, February 03, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-505 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

The Kerala lottery results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-505 weekly lottery will be announced from 3:00 PM onwards. To check the results and winning numbers of Sthree Sakthi SS-505 weekly lottery, lottery enthusiasts can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net. Lottery players can also watch the live telecast of Sthree Sakthi SS-505 weekly lottery below to know the winning ticket numbers of Thursday's lucky draw. Draw results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-505 weekly lottery will be available from 3:00 PM onwards. Participants can verify their ticket numbers by visiting official portals such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-39 Lottery Result of 02.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

For those who prefer to follow live action as it happens, an online telecast of Kerala's Sthree Sakthi SS-505 weekly lottery has been provided above, which will provide instant updates on the winning numbers. Some of the trending keywords used by Kerala lottery players include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "kerala lottery live result sthree-sakthi", "STHREE-SAKTHI 03/02/2026 live today", "Kerala Lottery Result Today","STHREE-SAKTHI 03/02/2026", "STHREE-SAKTHI SS-505 live today", "Keralalotteries.com STHREE-SAKTHI 03/02/2026", and "STHREE-SAKTHI SS-505 kerala lottery result".

Claiming a prize for the Sthree Sakthi SS-505 lottery depends on the amount you’ve won. Winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS-505 weekly lottery have 30 days to claim their prizes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2026 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).