Kolkata, January 16: The results of the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery conducted by Sikkim State Lotteries are set to be announced today, January 16, bringing anticipation and excitement among lottery participants across the country. Players who have purchased tickets for today’s draw will soon be able to check the Dear Crown Friday lottery results, including the full list of winning numbers and prize details.

The official announcement of the Sikkim lottery results today will take place in Gangtok, where the draw is conducted under the supervision of the state lottery authorities. Once declared, the results will be made available through authorised platforms, allowing participants to verify their ticket numbers easily and transparently. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-36 Lottery Result of 16.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Lottery players can also follow the Dear Crown Friday weekly lottery live streaming, where the winning numbers and winners’ details are announced in real time. This live broadcast ensures fairness and keeps participants updated as soon as the draw concludes. Those waiting for the results are advised to keep their tickets handy and cross-check the numbers carefully once the results are released. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Victory Friday Lottery Result of January 16 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Sikkim Lottery Live Streaming

The Sikkim State Lottery is one of India’s most popular legal lottery systems, known for its regular weekly draws and attractive prize structure. The Dear Crown Friday draw, in particular, attracts a large number of buyers every week due to its consistent schedule and substantial rewards.

As the announcement is expected shortly, stay tuned for the Dear Crown Friday lottery result January 16, complete winning number list, and further updates from Gangtok.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

