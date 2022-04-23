Mumbai, April 30: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has announced a recruitment for various posts under different departments. According to the latest Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill a total of 266 vacancies under various departments within the organisation.

Candidates can check the official notification and apply on the official site of the BARC Nuclear Recycle Board on nrbapply.formflix.com. The application process will conclude on April 30. AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 9 Posts at aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in; Check Details Here.

How to Apply for BARC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of BARC Nuclear Recycle Board on nrbapply.formflix.com.

Vacancy Details for BARC Recruitment 2022:

Stipendiary Trainee Category-I: 71 Posts

Stipendiary Trainee Category-II: 189 Posts

Scientific Assistant/B (Safety): 1 Post

Technician/B (Library Science): 1 Post

Technician/B (Rigger): 4 Posts

Application Fee for BARC Recruitment 2022:

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Candidates from SC/ST, PWD, Women, and Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted.

Candidates must note that the selection will be done through a written exam, skill test, and interview for different posts. Visit the official website of the BARC regularly for information and updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2022 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).