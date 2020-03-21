Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Remain Unchanged on March 21, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities

Petrol Price In India | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 21: The fuel prices in India remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. The price of petrol and diesel across all major cities in India were changed earlier this week and have been the same thereafter. According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), petrol on Saturday was sold at Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 72.28 per litre in Chennai and Rs 72.29 per litre in Kolkata. Several areas including Noida and Lucknow witnessed a drop of 0.2 paise and 0.9 paise respectively. Check Fuel Rates in India on March 21, 2020.

The price of petrol in Bangalore, and Hyderabad are Rs 71.97 per litre and Rs 73.97 per litre on Saturday. Meanwhile, the retail pump price of diesel is Rs 62.29 per litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 65.71 per litre in Chennai and Rs 64.62 per litre in Kolkata, according to Indian Oil Corporation website.

Check Petrol & Diesel Price in Metro Cities on March 21, 2020:

Metro Cities Petrol Price/ Ltr Diesel Price/ Ltr Mumbai Rs 75.30 Rs 65.21 Delhi Rs 69.59 Rs 62.29 Chennai Rs 72.28 Rs 65.71 Kolkata Rs 72.29 Rs 64.62

In the last week, the government had raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre that would provide it additional revenue to the turn of Rs 45,000 crore in one full year. Reports inform that the Centre collected over Rs 2,14,000 crore from excise duty on oil sector in 2018-19 and so far has managed to collect over Rs 1,50,000 crore in the nine-month period of the current fiscal.

Several experts believe that consumers may still get sharper cuts in petrol and diesel prices if oil marketing companies decide to reduce their margins on selling auto fuels that has increased substantially due to abnormally low global oil prices.