Chandigarh, April 19: The lottery result of the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021 will be declared today. i.e. on Monday (April 19). The lottery result of the Punjab State lottery will be announced on April 19 from 4.30 pm onwards. The lottery result will be announced by the Department of Punjab State Lotteries, Ludhiana. People who have purchased the tickets for the lucky draw can visit the official website of Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021-- punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

According to reports, the cost of the lottery ticket is Rs 500 and the postal, packing charges are Rs 90. Once the results are declared at 4.30 PM, people can head to the official website and check the lucky draw results of the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021.

How to Check Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021 Results Online:

People who are trying their luck in the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021 have to visit the official website punjabstatelotteries.gov.in The result will be declared from 4.30 PM onwards on April 19 Once the results are announced, people can check the lottery results online on the website. The first prize winner will be awarded a whopping Rs 5 crore prize followed by the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th prize.

The winner of the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021 will be awarded exciting prizes. The lucky draw winner will be able to win Rs 5,00,00,000. Meanwhile, 10 people will get the chance to win the second prize money which is Rs 11,00,000 each. The first prize winner will get Rs 5 Crore, the second prize will be Rs 11 lakh which will be awarded to 10 lucky winners. The third prize is Rs 9000 which will be given to 2000 winners, the fourth prize is Rs 7000 (to 2000 winners) and the fifth prize is Rs 1000, which will be given to 50,000 winners.

