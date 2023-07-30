Mumbai, July 30: The Rajasthan High Court (RJC) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Stenographer. The application process for Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 will begin from August 1. The last date to submit the application form is August 30. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies for stenographers by visiting the official website of Rajasthan High Court at hcraj.nic.in.

It must be noted that the Rajasthan HC Stenographer 2023 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 277 positions in the organisation. As per the official notification, applicants should be between 18 to 40 years of age in order to apply for the Stenographer post. Candidates can read the detailed notification here. NCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 700 Apprentice Trainees Posts, Apply Online at nclcil.in; Check Direct Link, Last Date and Other Details.

Steps To Apply for Rajasthan HC Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of Rajasthan HC at hcraj.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "Recruitment" tab

Next, click on the "Stenographer" link

Now, download the detailed PDF on Stenographer's post

Apply online and pay application fees

Take a printout of your form

The application fee for the general category, EBC (creamy layer), OBC (creamy layer), and candidates of other states is Rs 700. On the other hand, candidates belonging to the EBC (non-creamy layer), OBC (non-creamy layer), and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 550 as the application fee. For SC/ST/PwD category candidates, the application fee is Rs 450. Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 400 Scale II and III Officer Posts, Apply at bankofmaharashtra.in; Check Direct Link, Last Date and Other Details.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of Rajasthan High Court.

