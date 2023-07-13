Mumbai, July 13: The Bank of Maharashtra opened the online application window for 400 scale 2 and scale 3 Officer posts today, July 13. The application was opened today, a day after the Bank of Maharashtra invited applications from candidates for Officer Scale II and III posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible can visit the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in to fill out the application form.

It must be noted that the last date to apply for scale 2 and scale 3 Officer posts of Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 is July 25. The Bank of Maharashtra recruitment is being held to fill up 400 posts in the organization. Of the 400 vacancies, 300 are for the Officers Scale 2 and 100 are for the Officer Scale 3 post. Read detailed notification about Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023 here. DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 181 Scientist 'B' Posts, Apply Online at rac.gov.in.

Steps To Apply for Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of the Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in

On the homepage, click on the Careers tab

Next, go under "Recruitment process"

Click on the "MMGS Scale II & III Project 2023-24" link

Register using your details

Fill out the application for

Pay the application fee

Take a printout for future reference

Applicants who are interested to apply for the posts must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters or years from a University or Institute recognized by the Government of India. Candidates must note that the age limit for Officers Scale III is between 25 to 38 years while for those applying for Officer Scale II, it is between 25 to 35 years. Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 551 Officers Posts, Apply Online at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Here's the direct link to apply for Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2023. Candidates who have professional qualifications such as CA, CMA, and CFA can also apply for the scale 2 and scale 3 Officer posts. The application fee for unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 1,180 while for SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the fee is Rs 118.

