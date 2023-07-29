Mumbai, July 29: The Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for 700 apprentice trainee posts. The application process for the NCL Recruitment 2023 is underway and the last date to submit the application form is August 3. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the official website of NCL at www.nclcil.in.

Once all the applications are received, the list of shortlisted candidates for Document scrutiny and Verification will be tentatively released on August 10. The training process for the NCL Recruitment 2023 will commence from August 21. Here's the direct link to apply for NCL Recruitment 2023.

Steps To Apply for NCL Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of NCL at www.nclcil.in

Click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click on the Apprenticeship Training link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Now, click on the detailed notification regarding "NCL Recruitment 2023" Apprentice posts

Register using your details

Fill out the application form

Upload all the necessary documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference

Read the detailed notification regarding NCL recruitment 2023 here. Applicants must note that the minimum age should be 18 years and the maximum age cannot be more than 26 years as of the cut-off date i.e. June 30.



