The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is all set to be inaugurated on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top dignitaries. After the consecration ceremony (pran pratishtha) of Ram Lalla in the sanctum-sanctorum (garbha-griha), the temple will be open for the devotees from January 24. The inauguration and consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is slated to be a momentous occasion, marking the culmination of a long-standing aspiration of many Hindus to see a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram built at his believed birthplace. In this article, we will learn about the construction process of the grand temple, the challenges over the years and more. Ram Mandir Interesting Facts: From Historical Context to Vedic Rituals, Things To Know About Ayodhya Ram Temple Ahead of Inauguration and Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

The newly constructed Ram Mandir is located at the site of Ram Janmabhoomi, the birthplace of Rama, a principal deity of Hinduism. The original design for Ram Mandir was devised in 1988 by the Sompura family of Ahmedabad. The chief architect of the temple was Chandrakant Sompura. A new design, with some changes from the original, was prepared by the Sompuras in 2020. The design was done as per the Hindu texts, the Vastu Shastra and the Shilpa Shastras.

The temple will be 250 feet wide, 380 feet long and 161 feet (49 m) high. Once the construction is completed, the temple complex will be the world's third-largest Hindu temple. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is designed in the Gurjara-Chaulukya style of Nagara style architecture, which is a type of Hindu temple architecture found primarily in northern India. It will be a three-story structure with each floor having a height of 20 feet.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर का भव्य सिंहद्वार The Magnificent Sinh Dwar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. 📍Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/1BhjPpJh2N — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) January 4, 2024

The construction site is the former location of the Babri Masjid, which was built after the demolition of an existing non-Islamic structure. The worship of Lord god Ram and Goddess Sita at this site started when their idols were installed in 1949. In 2019, the Supreme Court of India delivered the verdict to give the disputed land to Hindus for the construction of the Ram Mandir, while Muslims would be given land elsewhere to construct a mosque.

Construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (Watch Video)

The Bhumi-Pujan ceremony for the commencement of the construction of Ram Mandir was performed on August 5, 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The temple construction is being supervised by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

