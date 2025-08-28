Mumbai, August 28: The Shillong Teer Result of Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, etc, will be declared shortly on websites such as meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. Participants can also visit online portals teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in to check live result chart and winning numbers of all Teer games. Those participating in today's (August 28) Shillong Teer games can check the winning numbers of Thursday's lucky draw in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

Played only on six days of the week (Monday to Saturday), Teer games observe a holiday on Sundays. Shillong Teer results are announced after Round 1 and Round 2 of all Teer games are completed. The eight Teer games, which are played from morning to late evening, include three games on Shillong (Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Night Teer), one game each on Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai and three games on Juwai (Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer and Juwai Night Teer. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 27, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on August 28, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Wondering where and how to check Shillong Teer results? Don't worry, LatestLY has got you covered. Shillong Teer participants can visit the following websites: meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in - to check the results of all Teer games. Lottery players can also view the Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai's winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided above. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

Played at Meghalaya's Shillong Polo Stadium, Shillong Teer games are a local sport of the Khasi tribe. Shillong Teer, as the name suggests, is an archery-based lottery game played in the hilly region of the northeast state. The rules of Shillong Teer games are pretty simple and easy to understand. The Teer game requires lottery enthusiasts to place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. This is followed by local archers shooting arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. The archery competition ends when only the last two digits of all arrows hitting the targets are picked as winning numbers.

Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer games are deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture. The eight Teer games displayed a blend of skills and traditions while providing a platform for local archers to sharpen their archery skills and offering Shillong lottery players an opportunity to win multiple prizes.

