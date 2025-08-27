Mumbai, August 27: The Shillong Teer Result of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai will be announced soon. The Shillong Teer Results of Round 1 and Round 2 games for today, August 27, will be available on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Participants can also check Shillong Teer winning numbers in the live Shillong Teer Result Chart for August 27 below.

A speculative lottery, Shillong Teer games are organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya. Shillong Teer games are played twice a day and in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium, Shillong Teer games draw people from Shillong and its nearby areas. Scroll below to know where and how to check the Shillong Teer Result of Wednesday's lucky draw.

Shillong Teer Result on August 27, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result will be published on the following online portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Upon visiting any of the abovementioned sites, participants can click on the "Shillong Teer Result for August 27, 2025" option to check the results of all Teer games. Lottery players can also check the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round of the Shillong Teer games provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 31

Second Round - 01

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 89

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Many Teer Games Are Played Daily?

An archery-type lottery game, Shillong Teer, includes eight Teer games, which are played from morning to late evening. The eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played in two rounds, Shillong Teer games require players to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99 while awaiting the outcome of their predictions. The archery-based lottery competition then proceeds to the next stage, where local archers shoot arrows at designated targets. The winning numbers of each Teer game is determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows hitting the designated targets.

It is worth noting that Shillong Teer games are completely legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya. Teer games, including Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, etc, get their names from local places based in Meghalaya and other Northeast states.

