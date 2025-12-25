Mumbai, December 25: The Shillong Teer Result is one of the most searched topics among people tracking traditional archery-based number games in Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer results of all eight Teer games of today, December 25, will be published soon on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer. Participants can also scroll down to view the results and winning numbers provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of December 25 below.

Known for its cultural roots and daily updates, the Shillong Teer games attract interest due to their unique format and transparent result declaration system. It is worth noting that Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game conducted under the supervision of local archery associations in the state of Meghalaya. The results are determined based on the number of arrows that hit a target, thereby making it different from conventional number-based lotteries. Shillong Teer Result Today, December 24, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 25, 2025: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

In case you're wondering where and how to check the Shillong Teer results, then we have got you covered. Visit the following portals - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in, to check today's Shillong Teer results and winning numbers. Lottery players can look for "Shillong Teer Result Chart of December 25" on the above-mentioned sites.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round - 28

Second Round - 10

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Many Games Are Played in Shillong Teer?

Search interest for terms such as "Shillong Teer Result Today", "Shillong Teer Common Number", and "Shillong Teer Previous Result" continues to grow due to the daily nature of the lottery game. Other popular terms used by Shillong Teer lottery players include Shillong Teer Result Today Live, Shillong Teer FR SR Result, Shillong Teer Night Result and Shillong Teer Morning Result. The eight Teer games played from morning till late evening are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

How Is Shillong Teer Lottery Played?

Eight Teer games are played daily from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a holiday. The Shillong Teer games are played in Round 1 and Round 2, with the results being declared after both rounds are completed. The Shillong Teer lottery game is based on a traditional archery event. In each round, a group of trained archers shoot a fixed number of arrows at a target. After all the arrows are shot, officials count how many arrows hit the target. The final Shillong Teer Result of the particular game is calculated using the last two digits of the total arrow count. The Shillong Teer Result and Shillong Teer Result Chart remain important informational resources for those tracking the traditional archery-based lottery game.

