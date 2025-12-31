Mumbai, December 31: The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Mumbai has announced specialised timings and security arrangements for January 1, 2026, to welcome the new year. To accommodate the massive influx of devotees expected on New Year’s Day, the temple trust will open the gates earlier than usual. Officials have implemented a revised "Darshan" schedule to ensure a smooth flow of visitors and to manage the heavy crowds traditionally seen at the start of the year.

This annual tradition sees thousands of pilgrims from across Maharashtra visit the Prabhadevi-based shrine to seek blessings for the year ahead. Given that New Year’s Day falls on a Thursday in 2026, the temple management anticipates a higher-than-average turnout. In response, the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SSGTT) has coordinated with local police to streamline entry and exit points. New Year's Eve 2025: Traffic Advisory for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Cities Issued in View of New Year 2026 Celebrations; Check Details.

Siddhivinayak Temple Announces Revised Timings

For January 1, the temple will open its doors for "Mukh Darshan" and "Shree Darshan" starting at 3:15 AM. This early opening is designed to clear the initial wave of devotees who typically gather outside the gates well before dawn.

The schedule will follow specific slots for rituals. The morning "Aarti" is scheduled from 5:00 AM to 5:30 AM, during which time Darshan may be briefly restricted. The temple will remain open throughout the day, closing only after the final "Shej Aarti" late at night. Last Sunset of 2025 Videos and Photos: Breathtaking Visuals Emerge From Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities As India Gears Up To Welcome New Year 2026.

Crowd Management and Security at Siddhivinayak Temple

To maintain order, the temple trust has deployed additional private security guards to assist the Mumbai Police. Barricades have been erected along the approach roads in Prabhadevi to prevent congestion.

Authorities have requested that devotees avoid carrying large bags or prohibited items to speed up the security screening process. Special queues have been designated for senior citizens and physically challenged individuals to ensure they can offer prayers comfortably.

Visiting Siddhivinayak Temple on January 1? Check Essential Information

The temple trust has emphasised that the "Paid Darshan" or "VIP" passes will be regulated strictly based on the crowd density. Devotees are encouraged to use public transport, as parking in the vicinity of the temple will be extremely limited due to the security cordons.

Live streaming of the Darshan will also be available through the temple’s official website and mobile app. This allows those who cannot visit in person to participate in the New Year prayers virtually, potentially reducing the physical footfall at the shrine.

The Siddhivinayak Temple, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is one of the most prominent landmarks in Mumbai. It is a focal point for spiritual activity during major transitions, such as the New Year and Ganesh Chaturthi. Historically, the first day of the calendar year is one of the busiest days for the shrine. The 2026 arrangements reflect ongoing efforts by the trust to modernise crowd control while preserving the religious significance of the visit for the public.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Lokmat Times ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).