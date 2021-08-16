It is said that only during times of trouble, one gets to know who is standing with you. Corona Pandemic entered the lives of all of us without a knock. At that time, a common man did not know whether to understand this disease or what to do to avoid it. The result of the sudden Lockdown imposed by the Government of India in 2020 was that our working classes had to face many problems in going to their homes. In such a situation, about 1200 laborers living in Lambha ward were taken up by Ex-Councillor Rajendra Bharwad to reach Uttar Pradesh. He arranged 35 buses, provided food packets, sanitizers, water, masks, and made sure that they reach their home safely.

Most people living in Lambha are regular wage workers working in factories, who faced a tremendous crisis during the nationwide Lockdown. Due to lack of work, people used to find it difficult to earn their bread and butter two times. In such a situation, Rajendra Bharwad and his party workers, along with the associated head of Factories, started giving ration kits to the daily wage workers. People had to face many problems in the first wave of the coronavirus. In such a situation, Rajendra fulfilled the duty of being their councillor.

Rajendra Bharwad is a resident of Ahmedabad, has seen this city very closely. His father was a politician from the time when the Bharatiya Janata Party was known as Jan Sangh. Rajendra did his studies from Ahmedabad itself, and then he took his first step into politics. By staying with the people, he had taken the responsibility of solving the people's problems on his shoulders like a good public representative. Rajendra Bharwad fully utilized his grant to solve the issues of the public and tried his best to give a good standard of living when he was the councillor of Lambha.