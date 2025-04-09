Dehradun, April 09: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has begun accepting applications for the recruitment of 63 Assistant Accountant and various other Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in until April 29, 2025.

The application fee is INR 300 for General and OBC category candidates, while SC/ST/EWS/PwD candidates need to pay Rs 150. Orphan candidates are exempted from the fee. A correction window will be open from May 5 to 7, 2025. The written exam is tentatively scheduled for July 6, 2025. India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: Over 21,000 Gramin Dak Sevak Vacancies Up for Grab; Know Eligibility, Selection Process, Important Dates and How To Apply at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

For the Assistant Accountant role, applicants must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or BBA. A Master’s in Accountancy is also acceptable. Other roles like Office Assistant III (Accounts) require a B.Com, while posts like Record Keeper and Data Entry Operator require at least a 12th-grade qualification. Typing proficiency in Hindi is mandatory: 4000 key depressions per hour for most posts and 6000 for Office Assistant. PNB SO Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 350 Specialist Officer Vacancies From March 3, Know Steps To Apply at pnbindia.in.

Steps To Apply for Asst Accountant and Other Posts

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Assistant Accountant and other posts’ application link

Register and apply for the posts

Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

Applicants must be between 18 to 42 years old as of July 1, 2025, with age relaxations as per government rules. The selection process includes a 100-mark objective-type written exam (2 hours), followed by a typing test, document verification, and medical examination. Qualifying marks for the written exam are 45% for General/OBC and 35% for SC/ST candidates.

The monthly pay scale ranges from INR 21,700 to INR 94,300, depending on the post. Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the UKSSSC website before applying.

