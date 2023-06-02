New Delhi, June 2 : The Indian smartphone market is always brimming with new smartphone models. Keeping up with the intense competition, vivo sub-brand iQOO is preparing to launch its new Neo 7 Pro in India, and the company has teased the same to imply its imminent launch.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be a higher model of the iQOO Neo 7, and is likely to hit our market by the end of this month. Some new leaks have also revealed all the important details of the phone, if leaks are to be believed. Let’s check the new leaked details out. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Smartphone Launched; Checkout Complete Design, Specs and Price Details.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro - Leaked Launch Date & Design

As per the latest leaked reports, the new upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be launched in India around June 20. iQOO is expected to offer more details before announcing the phone’s launch date officially.

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro will come with a punch-hole cutout design for the display to house the selfie camera. It will be a sleek device featuring flat edges and slim bezels.

The handset will get a rectangular camera module housing the dual camera setup along with the LED flash. The Neo 7 Pro will be offered in 3 coulour options of Green, Black and Orange. Apple WWDC 2023: Tech Giant To Announce Several Macs Next Week.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro – Expected Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro is expected to flaunt a 6.78-inch 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, and get powered by the underclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen1 processor teamed with Adreno GPU, which will be backed by up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 of storage. The device will boot on Android 13 OS topped with Funtouch skin.

The new iQOO Neo 7 Pro will be offering a dual cam setup with a 50MP primary lens with OIS paired a 2MP depth sensor, while a 16MP front shooter will handle the selfie and video chat needs. It is likely to pack in a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

