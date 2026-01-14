Mumbai, January 14: As Maharashtra prepares for municipal corporation elections across 28 major cities, including Pune, Nashik, and Thane, voters are facing a significant shift in the polling process. Unlike Assembly or Lok Sabha elections where one person casts a single vote, the upcoming civic polls on January 15, 2026, will operate under a multi-member "panel system." This framework requires eligible voters to cast between three or four votes to elect multiple representatives for their specific ward. Understanding this system is crucial, as failing to cast the mandated number of votes will result in the entire ballot being declared invalid. Notably, Mumbai follows a single-member ward system, which means each voter casts only one vote in the BMC elections 2026. All About the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

What Is Panel System?

The "Panel System" or Prabhag system is a multi-member ward structure where a single geographical area is represented by more than one corporator. The State Election Commission (SEC) has implemented this to align urban representation with population density.

In this setup, each ward is typically divided into three or four seats (designated as Seats A, B, C, and D). These seats are often reserved for different categories, such as Women, Scheduled Castes, or Scheduled Tribes, ensuring diverse representation within a single locality. 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results: Unopposed vs NOTA Rule.

How To Vote Under Panel System?

When you enter the polling booth, the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will look different. There may be multiple ballot units linked together to accommodate the long list of candidates across all seats.

Select for Seat A: You must press the button for your preferred candidate for the first seat. A red light will glow.

You must press the button for your preferred candidate for the first seat. A red light will glow. Select for Seats B & C: The machine will prompt you to select candidates for the subsequent seats.

The machine will prompt you to select candidates for the subsequent seats. Select for Seat D: If your ward is a four-member panel, you must make a final selection.

If your ward is a four-member panel, you must make a final selection. The Final Buzzer: The voting process is only complete , and your votes recorded, after you have made selections for all available seats. You must wait for the final long buzzer before leaving the booth.

Important Note: A common question among voters is whether all 3 or 4 votes must go to the same political party. The answer is no. Voters have complete freedom to spilt their votes. The votes cast to different parties won't be cancelled either.

Can You Vote for Fewer Candidates?

In the multi-member panel system used in Maharashtra’s municipal elections, voters cannot cast fewer than the required number of votes (typically three or four, depending on the ward). According to the State Election Commission guidelines, the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is programmed to record a complete "session" only when a selection is made for every available seat in the panel.

If a voter attempts to leave after selecting only one or two candidates, the machine will not generate the final "long beep", effectively rendering the vote incomplete and invalid. For those who do not wish to support any candidate for a specific seat, the NOTA (None of the Above) option must be selected for that particular category to fulfill the mandatory voting requirement and ensure their other choices are officially counted.

The results of the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections 2026 will be declared on January 16.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2026 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).