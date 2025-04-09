A viral message circulating on social media claims that the Government of India has raised the retirement age of central government employees from 60 to 62, effective April 1, 2025. The post, titled “Retirement Age Increase 2024,” cites reasons like rising life expectancy, administrative continuity, and reduced pension burden to support the claim. However, this information is false. The Press Information Bureau (PIB), India’s official fact-checking agency, has debunked the claim, stating clearly that no such decision has been taken by the government. The PIB posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The claim circulating on social media regarding the increase in the retirement age of central government employees is fake. There is no truth to this post.” Users are advised to rely on official announcements and verified sources for government-related information. RBI To Impose Penalty for Multiple Bank Accounts? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

