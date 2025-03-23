Self-styled Punjab pastor Bajinder Singh, already facing a sexual harassment case, has landed in fresh controversy after a video showing him assaulting a woman went viral. In the video, Singh can be seen throwing a mobile phone at an employee before approaching the man, who was seated with others in the office. He then proceeds to assault a woman. In the footage, Singh is seen throwing papers at a woman sitting with a child in his office. When she approaches him, he appears to push her, leading to a heated exchange. Others in the room intervene to prevent further escalation. This incident comes just a week after Singh appeared in a Mohali court alongside six others in connection with a 2018 sexual harassment case. Non-bailable warrants were issued against him on March 3. A statement from Singh or the police is awaited regarding the latest controversy. The video has sparked outrage on social media. Have Chunky Panday and Aditya Pancholi Converted to Christianity? Video of Bollywood Actors at Prophet Bajinder Singh’s Birthday Party Goes Viral.

Pastor Bajinder Singh Assaults Woman

CCTV footage of self-styled Christian prophet Baljinder Singh’s office has gone viral, showing him beating his employees, including women. The footage is reportedly from February 2025. Notably, just a few days earlier, the Kapurthala Police had registered an FIR against him under… pic.twitter.com/x2JXF84JAt — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)