Who Is Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar? Meet the Woman IAF Officer Assisting the Flag Unfurling on Republic Day 2026

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New Delhi, January 26: As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today, January 26, Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will step into the national spotlight. The young officer has been selected for the prestigious ceremonial role of assisting President Droupadi Murmu during the unfurling of the national flag at Kartavya Path. For Dhankar, a native of Kasni village in Haryana, the assignment represents the culmination of a childhood dream inspired by her father’s own participation in the parade decades ago.

A Legacy of Service

Dhankar hails from the Jat heartland of Haryana, a region with a storied tradition of military service. Her interest in the armed forces was ignited early by her father, whose stories of marching in the Republic Day parade left a lasting impact. India Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Live Streaming: Watch National Flag Unfurling, Parade From Kartavya Path.

Her journey toward the uniform gained momentum during her college years at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi. As a member of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), she rose to the rank of Cadet Sergeant Major, a role that honed the leadership skills and discipline necessary for her future career in the IAF.

Akshita Dhankar's Career in the Indian Air Force

After clearing the competitive Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT), Dhankar was commissioned into the IAF’s Administration branch in June 2023. Currently serving as a Flight Lieutenant, she manages critical operational functions, including personnel coordination and logistics.

Her selection for the 2026 parade follows months of rigorous rehearsals in the winter chill of the capital. Beyond the personal milestone, Dhankar’s role coincides with a broader push for inclusivity within the IAF, which this year features its first-ever contingent of women Agniveers in the Air Force band. What Is Bhairav Battalion? Indian Army’s Newly Introduced Combat-Ready Force To Make 1st Republic Day Parade Debut.

Symbolic Significance

The act of assisting the President during the flag-hoisting ceremony is a high-precision task that signals the start of the Republic Day proceedings. This year’s theme, "150 Years of Vande Mataram," emphasises national unity and the evolving role of women in the defense sector. In her hometown of Kasni, Dhankar’s achievement has become a source of community celebration. Local events held in her honour have highlighted her journey as an inspiration for young girls in rural India, proving that professional excellence and dedication can bridge the gap between small-town beginnings and the nation's highest ceremonial stages.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 07:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).