Kalaburagi, May 4 A day after 24 coronavirus-infected patients allegedly died due to shortage of oxygen in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, four Covid-19 patients who were on ventilators died in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district early Tuesday morning.

According to the families of the deceased, all of them were above 70 years and had developed Covid-related complications on Sunday evening and allegedly died due to shortage of oxygen. Oxygen Crisis in Karnataka: Over 24 Patients Dead in Chamarajanagar District Hospital Allegedly Due to Shortage of Oxygen Amid Other Reasons

However, the district authorities said all the four patients had comorbidities and died due to severe complications but admitted that there was a delay of three to four hours in procuring oxygen from Kalaburagi where the oxygen is stored.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2021 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).