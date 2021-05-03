In Karnataka, over 24 patients, including several COVID-19 patients, died at Chamarajanagar District Hospital due to the shortage of oxygen and other reasons in the past 24 hours.

Karnataka | 24 patients, including COVID-19 patients, died at Chamarajanagar District Hospital due to oxygen shortage & others reasons in last 24 hours. We are waiting for the death audit report: District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar (Visuals from outside the hospital) pic.twitter.com/8wEOkEEBvm — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

24 patients dead in Chamarajanagar district hospital in Karnataka due to fall of oxygen supply. District incharge Minister rushes to hospital. — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) May 3, 2021

