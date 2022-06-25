New Delhi, June 25: The Northwest India, which is again reeling under hot conditions after a brief spell of pre-monsoon showers, is likely to experience an enhanced rainfall from Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Similar enhanced rainfall activity is on the cards for Central India as well, it added. Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast: Flood Alert in Union Territory, Weather Likely to Improve Today

Under the influence of lower level easterlies, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning are on the cards over Uttarakhand & East Uttar Pradesh from Sunday till June 29; over Himachal Pradesh & West Uttar Pradesh on June 28 & 29.

Also, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand during June 27-29; over East Uttar Pradesh on June 28 & 29 and over Himachal Pradesh on the 29th.

Under the influence of a trough from west Rajasthan & neighbourhood to Gangetic West Bengal in lower levels, fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is expected over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha; isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh during next five days, and isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh till June 29; Vidarbha during June 26-29 and over East Madhya Pradesh during June 27-29.

Meanwhile, in continuation of the already heavy rainfall the region is receiving, an intense spell of rainfall is very likely to continue along the west coast during next five days.

