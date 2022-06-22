Srinagar, June 22: The authorities sounded flood alert in Kashmir on Wednesday following incessant rainfall during the last 24 hours triggering a rise in the rivers and streams in J&K. The Meteorological (MeT) department has forecast an improvement in the weather from afternoon onwards.

"Weather will improve significantly from today afternoon and there is no likelihood of any major rainfall during the next 7 days in J&K," an official of the MeT department said.

Flood and irrigation department sounded the flood alert in the Jhelum River as the water level crossed the 18 ft-mark at Sangam in Anantnag district. Low-lying areas in Srinagar city and other parts of the Valley are facing waterlogging as higher reaches are threatened by flash floods and mudslides. Rain Forecast: IMD Warns of High Rainfall in Coastal Maharashtra and Goa Till June 25, Issues Orange Alert.

Srinagar had 11, Pahalgam 6.6 and Gulmarg 3.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature. Drass town in Ladakh had 5.6, Leh 9.6 and Kargil 11.4 as the minimum temperature. Jammu had 18.7, Katra 17, Batote 11, Banihal 11.6 and Bhaderwah 11.8 as the minimum temperature.

