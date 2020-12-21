Chennai, December 21: The judicial panel headed by Justice (Rtd) Aruna Jagadeesan that is investigating the may 2018 police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Tuticorin, on Monday issued a summon to actor Rajinitkanth to appear before the panel on January 19. The actor has been summoned over his remarks on the violence after visiting the Tuticorin on May 30, 2018. He had said that "intrusion of ant-social elements" caused the mob to turn violent that lead to the opening of fire by the police. Rajinikanth Summoned by Commission Probing 2018 Tuticorin Firing Incident For 'Anti-Social Elements' Remark.

Rajinikanth had reportedly said that he knew who were behind it and he would reveal it at the right place. When asked about his claim on 'anti-social elements', the actors had said "don't ask me how I know, I know all of that." "If people go out and start protests for everything, then entire Tamil Nadu will become a graveyard," he had added. Thoothukudi Violence: Rajinikanth Seeks Exemption From Appearing Before Panel.

Extending support to the police, the actor had said that he would not accept anyone who harms people in uniform and dismissed protests against police excesses, saying people should not resort to protests over everything. His statement had upset the locals, who had accused the police of attacking protesters and torching vehicles to create a situation to open fire.

Owing to his comments, Rajinikath was earlier asked to appear before the investigating panel on February 25 this year. The actor however excused himself citing inconvenience to public due to his visit and prior commitments. During the 2018 protest against Vedanta's Sterlite plant 13 people had died when the police opened fire at the public. The protesters were demanding permanent closure of the plant.

