Rajinikanth Summoned by Commission Probing 2018 Tuticorin Firing Incident For 'Anti-Social Elements' Remark

Actor Turned Politician Rajinikanth. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, February 4: The Justice Aruna Jegadeesan Commission, which is probing the deaths that took place during the anti-Sterilite protest violence in Tamil Nadu in 2018, has summoned actor Rajinikanth to appear before it on February 25, over his remarks on the incident. 13 people were killed in the violence and more than a dozen left injured in the May 23, 2018 incident in Tamil Nadu. CM Palaniswami had ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. Rajinikanth Meets Injured Anti-Sterlite Protestors in Thoothukudi Hospital.

The remark by Rajinikanth for which he has been issued a show-cause notice is the superstar's comment after the Tuticorin violence case in which he claimed that he was aware of the involvement of “anti-social elements” in the violence. The former judge reportedly wants to meet the actor in the context of this speech and has asked the superstar to appear before the Commission in person. 100th Day of Thoothukudi Sterlite Protest Turns Violent: Police Opens Firing, At Least 8 Dead & More Than 30 Injured.

Superstar turned politician Rajnikanth had met the injured in the police firing incident in the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukkudi general hospital. “I am going to the hospital in Thoothukudi to visit the injured. It is just a goodwill gesture,” he had said at the time of visiting the hospital. The superstar had heavily criticised the Tamil Nadu state government for the police firing opened on the protesting crowds and even blamed the state government for the firing incident saying that they were responsible for the event. He had also said that he was aware of the presence of "anti-social" elements in the violence.