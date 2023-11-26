New Delhi, November 26: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others on Sunday paid tributes to the victims of the Mumbai terror attack on its 15th anniversary. In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "My heartfelt tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks. The nation will always remember the sacrifice of those security personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty." 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar and Other Political Leaders Pay Tributes to Victims, Security Personnel

Kejriwal in a post in Hindi on X said, "Today is the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack. I pay my tributes to the people who lost their lives in the attack and also pay my respect to the braveheart who laid their lives to save the country." Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi paid her tributes and said, "26/11. Mumbai Attacked by terrorists sponsored, aided by Pakistan. India still awaits justice. Never Forget. Tributes to all our heroes who bravely fought the fight. Remembering all the lives we lost on this day." 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: 15 Years After Terror Attack, Multi-Layered Protective ‘Kawach’ Secures Mumbai

Rajnath, Kejriwal Pay Tributes to Victims of Mumbai Terror Attack

My heartfelt tributes to the victims of the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. The nation will always remember the sacrifice of those security personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 26, 2023

आज 26/11 के मुम्बई आतंकी हमले की बरसी है, उन दुखद हमलों में अपनी जान गँवाने वाले लोगों को मैं श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ और देश के उन पराक्रमी जवानों के साहस और बलिदान को नमन करता हूँ जिन्होंने अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर देश की रक्षा की थी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2023

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The attack was carried out by 10 well-trained Pakistani terrorists, who laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at several iconic and vital locations of Mumbai, including the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj, Trident Hotel, Nariman House -- a Jewish Centre among others.