If you have been in an auto collision, there will be many things that run through your mind. In the immediate aftermath of a car accident, you may be overcome with shock and a range of emotions that flood your body with adrenaline. From the minute the accident took place, it’s crucial that you know how to conduct yourself and what to do next. With that in mind, here are 7 things you must do after a car accident.

Make Sure Everyone Is Safe

In the event of a car accident, your number one priority should be for the health and safety of your fellow passengers. Before going any further, you need to ensure that everyone in your vehicle is ok before calling 911. If anyone in your car is seriously injured or experiencing shock, they need to be medically examined immediately, so make sure that you act fast before worrying about anything else, such as damage to the vehicle.

Call the Police

Even if everyone in your vehicle is safe, you will still need to call the police to report the incident, regardless of whether it’s a minor or major car accident. Doing so will save you paperwork in the future, especially if you pursue a car accident claim.

Gather Evidence

Before you leave the scene of the accident, it’s important that you gather as much evidence as you can. Taking photos of your vehicle and documenting anything that you deem relevant to the accident can help when filing a car accident claim. If there is any visible damage to your vehicle or you have sustained an injury, this needs to be photographed straight away. Pay close attention to the weather – wet driving conditions may be a factor. If you have a dashboard camera, download the footage as soon as possible and save it to an external hard-drive.

Exchange Information

While the police will usually obtain information from the other party in the car accident, you should still try and obtain any names, registration details, and addresses. In the immediate aftermath of a car accident, stress levels can rise (especially if you’re not the one at fault), so make sure that you conduct yourself in a calm manner when engaging with the other party.

Seek Medical Attention

Whether you’ve sustained minor, major, or no injuries at all, it’s crucial that you seek medical attention. You may have experienced internal injuries or trauma, so ringing an ambulance and remaining calm and relaxed until they arrive is important. When being treated by a healthcare professional, the experience can be used as evidence in your car accident claim.

Contact Your Insurance Company

You will also need to contact your insurance company about your car accident claim. They will be able to guide you further on what action to take, as well as obtain relevant details regarding the situation to begin your property damage claim.

File a Car Accident Claim

If the injuries you have sustained have had a major impact on your quality of life, it’s only natural that you will want to seek compensation for your car accident. Hiring experts like Seattle Car Accident Attorneys will mean you have someone in your corner who will fight on your behalf and guide you through the process. A car accident attorney will advise you on additional evidence you may need, such as obtaining your medical records.

The injuries you sustain from a car accident can be catastrophic, so it’s vital that you follow all the advice above to ensure your health and wellbeing is in check, and to ensure you follow the correct legal procedures.