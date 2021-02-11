Serving and helping others is a form of sacrifice that A Precious Child takes every single day. Their dedication to supporting the community around them has kept them going and growing. Following in the founder's footsteps, many have come together to help A Precious Child push forward with their efforts.

A Precious Child is holding their annual Heroes of A Precious Child Virtual Luncheon to honor all those who've helped better the lives of children and families in need. The luncheon is a gathering of elected officials, business leaders, sponsors, and the Denver Metro community.

Through their efforts, in 2020, A Precious Child served 57,390 children and 20,047 caregivers and adults through their 10 programs providing both basic essentials and wrap-around services. The CEO and Founder of A Precious Child, Carina Martin, is positive that this luncheon will inspire others to help out in any way they can and learn about the vital work that the organization does.

Michael Oher, a footballer for the NFL for eight seasons, having played with the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, is the keynote speaker for the Heroes of A Precious Child Luncheon. His story is one of inspiration to many people who are going through tough times.

Growing up, Oher experienced violence, neglect and even homelessness. Because of his experiences, Michael understands the importance of helping those who are less fortunate. From a very young age, he was determined to pursue his dreams and make a happy ending for himself.

For many people who lack the basic necessities, a caring hand is important to help them hold on to their dreams and pursue them. Michael and so many other children like him need that caring adult, and A Precious Child is dedicated to being that helping hand.

Please join Michael Oher and the A Precious Child family as they honor their heroes who've helped them be that inspiration and helping hand to so many families in their community. Register now at bit.ly/heroesluncheon.