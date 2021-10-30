New Delhi, October 30: In a major relief ahead of Diwali, the Centre on Friday hiked the rate of variable dearness allowance or VDA (minimum wages) for workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere. The decision comes days after the rate of DA for central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, was increased by 3 percent. The revised VDA rate will benefit around 1.5 crore workers, Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said. 7th Pay Commission: Good News for Pensioners, Order Regarding DR Hike Released.

According to the Centre, the increased rate of variable dearness allowance will be effective from October 1, 2021. The government revises the rate of VDA on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW). The average CPI-IW for the months of January to June, 2021 was used for undertaking the latest revision in the rate of VDA. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA Rate Hiked Again, Here's How Much Your Salary Will Increase Based on Basic Pay.

New Rate of Variable Dearness Allowance:

Schedule employment Category of employees Rate of wages including Variable Dearness Allowance Area wise per day (in Rupees) A B C Construction or maintenance of roads or runways or building operations etc. Unskilled 654 546 437 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 724 617 512 Skilled/Clerical 795 724 617 Highly Skilled 864 795 724 Sweeping and Cleaning -- 654 546 437 Loading and Unloading workers -- 654 546 437 Watch and Ward Without Arms 795 724 617 With Arms 864 795 724 Agriculture Unskilled 417 380 377 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 455 419 384 Skilled/Clerical 495 455 418 Highly Skilled 547 509 455

Minimum Wages of Mines Employees:

Category Above Ground Below Ground Unskilled 437 546 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 546 654 Skilled/Clerical 654 762 Highly Skilled 762 851

Last week, the Centre increased the rate of DA and DR (dearness relief) from 28 percent to 31 percent for central government employees and pensioners, under the 7th Pay Commission. The increased rate of DA and DR is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 9,488.70 crore every year. About 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners will be benefited by the move.

