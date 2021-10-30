New Delhi, October 30: In a major relief ahead of Diwali, the Centre on Friday hiked the rate of variable dearness allowance or VDA (minimum wages) for workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere. The decision comes days after the rate of DA for central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, was increased by 3 percent. The revised VDA rate will benefit around 1.5 crore workers, Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav said. 7th Pay Commission: Good News for Pensioners, Order Regarding DR Hike Released.
According to the Centre, the increased rate of variable dearness allowance will be effective from October 1, 2021. The government revises the rate of VDA on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for industrial workers (CPI-IW). The average CPI-IW for the months of January to June, 2021 was used for undertaking the latest revision in the rate of VDA. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA Rate Hiked Again, Here's How Much Your Salary Will Increase Based on Basic Pay.
New Rate of Variable Dearness Allowance:
|Schedule employment
|Category of employees
|Rate of wages including Variable Dearness Allowance Area wise per day (in Rupees)
|A
|B
|C
|Construction or maintenance of roads or runways or building operations etc.
|Unskilled
|654
|546
|437
|Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor
|724
|617
|512
|Skilled/Clerical
|795
|724
|617
|Highly Skilled
|864
|795
|724
|Sweeping and Cleaning
|
--
|654
|546
|437
|Loading and Unloading workers
|
--
|654
|546
|437
|Watch and Ward
|Without Arms
|795
|724
|617
|With Arms
|864
|795
|724
|Agriculture
|Unskilled
|417
|380
|377
|Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor
|455
|419
|384
|Skilled/Clerical
|495
|455
|418
|Highly Skilled
|547
|509
|455
Minimum Wages of Mines Employees:
|Category
|Above Ground
|Below Ground
|Unskilled
|437
|546
|Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor
|546
|654
|Skilled/Clerical
|654
|762
|Highly Skilled
|762
|851
Last week, the Centre increased the rate of DA and DR (dearness relief) from 28 percent to 31 percent for central government employees and pensioners, under the 7th Pay Commission. The increased rate of DA and DR is estimated to cost the exchequer Rs 9,488.70 crore every year. About 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners will be benefited by the move.
