New Delhi, October 29: The Centre has released an order concerning revised rate of dearness relief (DR) for retired central government employees, who get pension as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. The Union Cabinet last week approved a 3 percent hike in rate of DR with retrospective July 1 this year. To implement this, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) issued an Office Memorandum dated October 27. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA Rate Hiked Again, Here's How Much Your Salary Will Increase Based on Basic Pay.

Following the Union Cabinet's nod, pensioners now get 31 percent of their basic pension as DR, under the 7th Pay Commission. The MO reads: "The President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Relief admissible to Central Government pensioners/family pensioners shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 28% to 31% of the basic pension/family pension (including additional pension/family pension) w.e.f 01.07.2021." 7th Pay Commission: Good News Regarding DA, DR Arrears Likely Soon, PM Narendra Modi to Take Final Call.

The MO also states who all are eligible to get benefits of revised DR rate, under the 7th Pay Commission. The beneficiaries include central government pensioners/family pensioners, armed forces pensioners/family pensioners, civilian pensioners/family pensioners, all India service pensioners/family pensioners, railway pensioners/family pensioners among others.

In addition to hike in rate of DR, the Centre has also increased the rate of dearness allowance (DA) by 3 percent for central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission. The increased rate of DA and DR, estimated to cost Rs 9,488.70 crore annually to the exchequer, will benefit about 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

