Mumbai, January 30: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission who are eagerly awaiting decisions on dearness allowance (DA) hike, Fitment Factor raise among others could receive some good news soon. The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to take decision on pending demands of Central government employees after the Budget 2023.

According to a report in News 24, the rumours around next dearness allowance hike could be made clear on Tuesday, January 31 when the Labour Ministry released the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) figures. If the AICPI figures remains stable then a DA hike decision is expected to be taken post the Union Budget 2023 presentation. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Central Government Employees Likely To Receive 18-Months DA Arrears in Eight Installments; Check Latest Update.

Central government employees under 7th CPC received a 4 percent DA hike in September last year. The 4 percent hike took the DA from 34 percent to 38 percent. Now, reports suggest that Central government employees could receive a DA hike between 3 to 5 percent. However, an official announcement by the Centre is awaited.

The next DA hike is expected to be announced in March 2023, which is about less than 45 days from now. If a 3 percent DA hike is approved then the salary of Central government employees is also likely to get a boost. A 3 percent DA hike will raise the dearness allowance from 38 percent to 41 percent. 7th Pay Commission to Be Replaced By 8th Pay Commission After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the Centre could take a decision on release of 18-months DA arrears after Budget 2023. If reports are to be believed, Central government employees are expected to receive the long pending DA arrears in eight installments. It is to be see whether the Union Cabinet brings some good news for its employees in the Budget or no.

