Delhi, April 21: The implementation of the recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on pay and pensionary benefits has been benefiting the central government and the state government employees since a couple of years now. However, certain reports now suggest that government may do away with pay commissions in future. Central government employees may instead be evaluated and given salaries on the basis of a new system.

If latest media reports are to be believed, there might no be any new new Pay Commission after 7th Pay Commission. The central government may come up with a new formula in deciding the pay factor of the employees. Media reports citing sources in the Finance Ministry said that the new salary hike will be based on performance linked increment. However the modalities regarding the assessment in salary calculation is not yet clear. Government is reportedly working in this direction. 7th Pay Commission: When Will Centre Revise Fitment Factor For Its Employees? Check Latest News Update Here.

Besides, in 2016, then Finance Minister and senior BJP leader late Arun Jaitley had said in the Parliament that the government should focus on their employees and not only on the pay commissions. 7th Pay Commission: IAS, IPS, IFS Officers Must Inform Government About Stock Market Related Transactions Under New Guidelines; Here's When and Why.

Media reports have hinted that the goverment is working on a formula which will automatically calculate the salary component once the Dearness Allowance goes beyond 50 percent. The new calculation --probably could be termed as Automatic Pay Revision.

The 7th Pay Commission was formed in 2014 under the UPA government. Chaired by Justice Ashok Kumar Mathur, the pay Commission had Vivek Rae (then Secretary, Petroleum & Natural Gas) as full time member, Rathin Roy (then Director, NIPFP) as part time member and Meena Agarwal (then OSD, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance) as the Secretary. The pay Commission was given a time period of 18 months to submit its report.

